No mention of K’shetra bypass in 2041 master plan: Thanesar MLA

Congress MLA from Thanesar seat of Kurukshetra Ashok Arora on Monday said that the claim of Kurukshetra bypass being built stands exposed as there is no mention of the road project in the 2041 master plan.

He said this while speaking to the media at his office.

Arora revealed that on July 9, a meeting of the district-level planning committee was held under the chairmanship of the DC, during which the master plan of Kurukshetra was discussed.

“When the discussion of bypass came up, the officials told him that a letter was written to the National Highway Authority about the bypass but no reply came. Whereas many BJP leaders including Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini are claiming that the DPR of the bypass has been made and Kurukshetra will soon get a bypass but the proposed bypass has not been shown anywhere in the master plan of 2041,” he said.

He further said that in the master plan, the proposed ring road of Kurukshetra has been shown at a place where there is already population and many legal and illegal colonies have also come up.

“It is not possible to build a ring road at this place even today and in 2041, the urban population of Kurukshetra will increase by one and a half times to around 10.5 lakhs,” he said.

Arora further said that he suggested in the meeting that the ring road should be proposed to be built about 7-8 kilometers above the city and the officials agreed to his suggestion and assured to re-draft it.