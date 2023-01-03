No more monkey business in PU residential area now, thanks to langur mimics

Panjab University (PU) has finally found an answer to the decades old monkey menace in its residential area-- langur mimics who can scare away the simians.

The varsity has engaged the services of three persons -- Rafiq, Munna and Sabir, all members of the same family, on a temporary basis to keep the monkeys at bay. For years, monkeys have been a common sight in PU, often seen roaming freely inside hostels, departments, residential parts of the campus and the Student Centre.

While the other areas on campus still grapple with the menace, the residential area has got a breather.

Ever since the langur mimics have been on the job, campus residents have seen a marked reduction in the number of monkeys in the residential area.

Tracing their roots to Uttar Pradesh, the trio says this is a skill that was passed on to them over generations.

“Our ancestors used to do the same job. We come to the campus every morning around 6 and remain here until 6pm. Monkeys are scared of langurs so as soon as we make the sound, the simians scurry away,” said Munna, adding that monkey sightings in the PU residential area have considerably decreased now.

Rafiq, 45, seconds him, stating that when they had started the job, about a month ago, a large number of monkeys used to roam here.

Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) vice-president Suman Sumi, a resident of Sector 14, said, “Earlier, monkeys used to be on our doors. Now, we rarely see them in the residential area.”

PU senator Parveen Goyal had requested the varsity that the monkey menace should be dealt with as residents were concerned about it. The varsity had then formed a committee, chaired by Goyal, which included the representatives of campus residents as well.

Goyal said, “Residents were having a lot of issues due to monkeys. We surveyed the area and suggested that these persons should be involved to deal with the monkey menace. We have got a positive feedback from the residents now.”

