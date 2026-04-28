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No more waiting, Chandigarh moves to let MSMEs start operations instantly

The UT’s fresh proposal, modelled on the Punjab Right to Business Act, 2020, seeks to exempt new units from obtaining prior approvals and protect them from inspections

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 07:58 am IST
By Naina Mishra, Chandigarh
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In a move aimed at improving the ease of doing business, the Chandigarh administration has sent a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) seeking approval to allow new micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to begin operations immediately on the basis of self-declaration.

The process often takes one to three years, leading to delays that disproportionately affect the small traders more. (HT PHOTO)

Currently, entrepreneurs are required to obtain multiple licences and no-objection certificates from fire, pollution, labour and municipal authorities before starting operations. The process often takes one to three years, leading to delays that disproportionately affect the small traders more.

The UT’s fresh proposal, modelled on the Punjab Right to Business Act, 2020, seeks to exempt new units from obtaining prior approvals and protect them from inspections by any UT authority for an initial period of three years and six months. This, officials say, would create a more investor-friendly environment in the UT and prevent exodus to neighbouring cities.

In-principal nod to be granted within 15 days

While MSMEs will have over three years to secure full statutory clearances, they will have to get in-principle approvals, which will be granted within 15 days. The idea is to allow entrepreneurs to begin setting up infrastructure, including buildings and machinery, while applying for statutory clearances in parallel.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / No more waiting, Chandigarh moves to let MSMEs start operations instantly
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / No more waiting, Chandigarh moves to let MSMEs start operations instantly
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