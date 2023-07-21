No new condition added in Haryana pension scheme for unmarried persons & widowers, says govt

The Haryana government on Friday said that a notification regarding pension for unmarried and widower beneficiaries has been issued without any new condition.

The Haryana government on Friday said that a notification regarding pension for unmarried and widower beneficiaries has been issued without any new condition. (ANI)

The state government has made a provision to give pension to unmarried beneficiaries aged 45 and above and widowers aged 40 and above.

“No new condition of any kind has been added to the beneficiaries in both categories. Unmarried and widower beneficiaries will also get pension on the same conditions which are applicable under old age, widow or other schemes,” an official spokesperson said, adding that misleading information was being circulated about this scheme.

The spokesperson said a provision has been made in the notification issued by the government to give pension to the widower on attaining the age of 40, provided his own verified annual income does not exceed ₹3 lakh. Similarly, a provision has been added to give pension to the unmarried on attaining the age of 45. The limit of annual income for them has been kept at ₹1.80 lakh.

“If there is any change in the beneficiaries of both the categories, then the beneficiary will have to inform the district social welfare officer with the information related to it. Apart from this, if a beneficiary gives wrong information or hides any information, then the pension will be withdrawn along with interest from the date wrong information is provided,” the spokesperson said.

