Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / No new Covid case in Mohali, daily count of Chandigarh tricity area 11
chandigarh news

No new Covid case in Mohali, daily count of Chandigarh tricity area 11

In a major relief, no fresh Covid-19 infection surfaced in Mohali on Monday
So far in November, Mohali has reported three fatalities while no Covid death has been reported from Chandigarh or Panchkula this month. (AP)
So far in November, Mohali has reported three fatalities while no Covid death has been reported from Chandigarh or Panchkula this month. (AP)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 03:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

In a major relief, no fresh Covid-19 infection surfaced in Mohali on Monday. The district had previously recorded zero cases on November 5. The tricity tally, however, stood at 11 as Panchkula reported seven new cases, its highest single-day count of the month, and Chandigarh logged four new infections.

In good news, there was no Covid fatality in any of the three jurisdictions. So far in November, Mohali has reported three fatalities while no death has been reported from Chandigarh or Panchkula this month.

Tricity’s active cases tally stands at 85, with 35 patients still being infected in Mohali, 32 in Chandigarh, and 18 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has so far reported 65,410 positive cases, of which 64,558 have been cured and 820 have died. In Mohali, total cases recorded till date are 68,909. Among these, 67,803 patients have recovered and 1,071 have died. Panchkula’s caseload of 30,804 includes 30,407 recoveries and 379 casualties.

46 dengue infections in tricity

Despite a dip in temperature, tricity continues to be under the grip of dengue with 46 more infections being reported on Monday. Of the total, 22 cases surfaced in Mohali, followed by 18 in Chandigarh and six in Panchkula. No dengue death was reported on the day.

Mohali’s dengue count so far stands at 3,772 while the death count is 37. Chandigarh has recorded 1,391 cases and three fatalities this year. Panchkula’s case tally stands at 858, with one death.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out