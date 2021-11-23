No new Covid case in Mohali, daily count of Chandigarh tricity area 11

In a major relief, no fresh Covid-19 infection surfaced in Mohali on Monday. The district had previously recorded zero cases on November 5. The tricity tally, however, stood at 11 as Panchkula reported seven new cases, its highest single-day count of the month, and Chandigarh logged four new infections.

In good news, there was no Covid fatality in any of the three jurisdictions. So far in November, Mohali has reported three fatalities while no death has been reported from Chandigarh or Panchkula this month.

Tricity’s active cases tally stands at 85, with 35 patients still being infected in Mohali, 32 in Chandigarh, and 18 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has so far reported 65,410 positive cases, of which 64,558 have been cured and 820 have died. In Mohali, total cases recorded till date are 68,909. Among these, 67,803 patients have recovered and 1,071 have died. Panchkula’s caseload of 30,804 includes 30,407 recoveries and 379 casualties.

46 dengue infections in tricity

Despite a dip in temperature, tricity continues to be under the grip of dengue with 46 more infections being reported on Monday. Of the total, 22 cases surfaced in Mohali, followed by 18 in Chandigarh and six in Panchkula. No dengue death was reported on the day.

Mohali’s dengue count so far stands at 3,772 while the death count is 37. Chandigarh has recorded 1,391 cases and three fatalities this year. Panchkula’s case tally stands at 858, with one death.