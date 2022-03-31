No new Covid case in Mohali, Panchkula; 2 test positive in Chandigarh

With Mohali and Panchkula once again reporting no fresh Covid-19 cases, tricity logged just two new cases on Wednesday.

The two cases surfaced in Chandigarh’s Sector 47 and Manimajra.

Wednesday was the third consecutive day with zero cases in Mohali, with no case on March 19 as well; while for Panchkula, it was the sixth time this year. Chandigarh recorded zero cases on March 22 and March 28.

Now, the tricity has 36 Covid-positive patients, 22 of who are in Chandigarh, 10 in Mohali and four in Panchkula. On Wednesday, the tricity completed four whole weeks without any increase in its death toll. Compared to 28 fatalities in February, only one has been recorded in March so far, in Mohali on March 2. Amid the declining pandemic figures, health experts have cautioned residents against lowering their guard, as the virus is still present with 36 officially recorded active cases in the tricity.

