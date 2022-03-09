Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / No new Covid case in Panchkula after three months
chandigarh news

No new Covid case in Panchkula after three months

Panchkula district had last reported no case on December 6 before the cases peaked to the all-time high of 734 on January 18
While Covid cases dropped to zero in Panckula, both Chandigarh and Mohali reported a spike. (REUTERS)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 02:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

After battling the third wave, Panchkula achieved the long-awaited milestone of zero Covid case on Tuesday.

The district had last reported no case on December 6 before the cases peaked to the all-time high of 734 on January 18.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh and Mohali both reported a spike in their daily case count. In the UT, the infections jumped from three to 13 between Monday and Tuesday, while the figure rose from five to nine in Mohali, leading to a total of 22 in the tricity – a 144% jump from nine cases the day before, which were the lowest in three months.

Currently, 162 people are still infected in the tricity, including 67 in Mohali, 66 in Chandigarh and 28 in Panchkula.

