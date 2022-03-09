No new Covid case in Panchkula after three months
After battling the third wave, Panchkula achieved the long-awaited milestone of zero Covid case on Tuesday.
The district had last reported no case on December 6 before the cases peaked to the all-time high of 734 on January 18.
Meanwhile, Chandigarh and Mohali both reported a spike in their daily case count. In the UT, the infections jumped from three to 13 between Monday and Tuesday, while the figure rose from five to nine in Mohali, leading to a total of 22 in the tricity – a 144% jump from nine cases the day before, which were the lowest in three months.
Currently, 162 people are still infected in the tricity, including 67 in Mohali, 66 in Chandigarh and 28 in Panchkula.
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
Russia needs to be punished by India, says Ukraine MP; thanks PM Modi for aid
India has a treaty on strategic friendship and partnership which needs to be reconsidered not only because of Ukraine but also for all of Putin's misdeeds, Ukraine's parliamentarian Sviatoslav Yurash said.
UP polls: In letter to EC, BJP demands ‘full protection’ of vote counting venues
At a press briefing on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP was 'scared' as his party is going to win Ayodhya and claimed poll officials were tampering with the EVMs. The former chief minister cited purported instances of EVMs found in undisclosed locations across Uttar Pradesh.
Indian students pulled out of Sumy likely to board evacuation flight tomorrow
Sumy has been impacted heavily in the last few days with missile strikes following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which entered its 14th day on Wednesday.