No paper leak in Punjab since 2022, jobs given on merit, says Bhagwant Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the state has not witnessed a single paper leak incident since his government came to power in 2022, even as 93 exam papers have been leaked in the country since 2017. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann after giving appointment letter to newly appointed youth in Chandigarh on Monday. Also seen in picture are ministers Harjot Singh Bains and Gurmeet Singh Khudian. (Sourced)

Speaking at an event where he handed over appointment letters to 355 employees newly recruited to various government departments, Mann asserted that his administration conducted exams in a transparent manner and gave jobs on merit, taking the total number of government jobs provided since the formation of the government to 67,037. The appointment letters were distributed to newly selected candidates in the departments of technical education, cooperation, local government, water supply and sanitation, animal husbandry, public works, housing and urban development, and other departments.

Drawing parallels between the recruitment process adopted by his government and the situation elsewhere in the country, Mann said, “Our central government could not conduct a NEET exam. Since 2017, question papers of around 93 examinations have been leaked across the country.”

However, he said, not a single such incident took place in Punjab since his government came to power in 2022. Meritorious students are getting opportunities because an honest government is working in the state, he said.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) held on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of irregularities in the examination process and suspected paper leak.

65k contractual employees to be regularised

Hinting at regularisation of more than 65,000 contractual workers, the chief minister said two new laws were being introduced to facilitate this transition.

“The first law will govern the transition from outsourced employment to direct state contractual employment. The second law will provide a pathway from direct state contractual employment to regular service against sanctioned vacancies,” he said.

‘Development wasn’t priority of oppn parties’

In Patiala, Mann said the opposition parties were interested only in power and vested interests rather than the development of Punjab. Addressing a Lok Milni programme at Badwa village in Rupnagar district, he said, “The people of Punjab voted out seven former chief ministers and their families in 2022. They rejected those who had treated power as a means for personal gain and entrusted the state to an honest government.”Targeted the BJP over the now-repealed farm laws, Mann said more than 700 farmers lost their lives during the agitation.

The CM said his government had adopted a people-centric approach. Every rupee collected from taxpayers is now being spent on public welfare instead of luxuries for those in power, he said. Highlighting achievements in the irrigation sector, Mann said Punjab utilised 96% of available canal water this year through an improved distribution system. He claimed the government had laid 14,000 kilometres of pipelines and watercourses across the state and released around 21,000 cusecs of water through them.

33 patwaris given job letters

Revenue minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Monday handed over appointment letters to 33 patwaris. In his address, the minister asked the newly appointed employees to carry out their duties with commitment while ensuring the redressal of public grievances on priority.

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‘Saini’s visit to Dhuri was flop show’

Chandigarh Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini’s visit to Dhuri was a “flop show” and claimed that the people of Punjab would never support the BJP as they have seen its “face full of hatred.”

“The Haryana CM had come to Dhuri. You know how many people were sitting (among the gathering). It was his flop show,” Mann said.

Mann is an MLA from the Dhuri assembly constituency. During his visit to Dhuri, Saini had on Sunday lashed out at Mann, claiming that his Punjab counterpart knows little beyond cracking jokes.

“Jokes can run cinema halls, but they cannot run governments,” Saini had said about Mann, a former stand-up comedian. Saini had also visited Ludhiana.

Saini had also said that the enthusiasm of the people of Dhuri indicates a strong wave of change in the state.

“Punjab was once far ahead of many states in terms of development, but political parties pursuing their own interests have pushed it into the category of laggards. Today, the war against drugs in Punjab is being fought only through newspaper ads, while little is being done on the ground,” Saini had said.