No place for gangsters, criminals in Punjab, says CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asserted that gangsters, smugglers, criminals and other anti-social elements have no place in the state and will soon be wiped out. CM Bhagwant Mann hands over job letter during the passing out parade at Jahan Khelan in Hoshiarpur on Sunday. (Sourced)

Addressing a gathering during the passing out parade of 2,490 (1,992 males, 498 females) newly recruited Punjab police constables here, the CM said that the government had started a decisive war against drugs and anti-social elements.

“The state government has now started a ‘crusade’ to weed out these anti-national elements. Punjab is at a historic juncture. As a part of a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, the state will be made completely drug-free with active support and cooperation of the public,” Mann said at the Police Recruits Training Centre (PRTC) in Jahan Khelan.

“The supply line of drugs is being snapped, drug peddlers are being put behind bars, and the properties of the drug smugglers are being confiscated or razed,” he added, urging the new recruits to actively support this cause.

Earlier, the CM inspected the parade and took a salute from the recruits. The parade was led by woman constable Mamta.

Mann urged the recruits to discharge their public duty honestly, dedicatedly and compassionately. He said that the government would soon notify recruitment of 10,000 more police personnel of different ranks to strengthen the force.

The proposal in this regard would be brought up in the cabinet very soon, he added, stating that constant efforts were being made to upgrade the police force.

Praising the centre at Jahan Khelan for providing state-of-the-art training not only to trainees of Punjab and other states, the CM said that as the mode of crime had changed, the training programmes had also been modified to equip the force on scientific lines.

He revealed that road accident deaths had dropped by nearly 50% after the deployment of the Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) in the state and even Union minister Nitin Gadkari had hailed this initiative of the state government in Parliament.

Mann also handed over ex gratia cheques of ₹1 crore each to the kin of five police personnel who died in the line of duty last year. The CM also presented medals to the recruits who excelled in various fields of training.

Director general of police Gaurav Yadav also addressed the recruits and urged them to contribute to the fight against drugs. With