Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / No plan to relaunch Jat agitation in recent future, says Jat leader Rohtash Hooda
chandigarh news

No plan to relaunch Jat agitation in recent future, says Jat leader Rohtash Hooda

All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) national spokesman Rohtash Hooda on Thursday said they have no plans to start agitation demanding reservation for Jat and other communities in recent times, until farmers’ demands are accepted by the government
AIJASS national spokesman Rohtash Hooda said some ex-members are spreading rumours that their national president Yashpal Malik is planning to launch a Jat quota stir amid farmers’ agitation. (IStock)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 12:53 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak

All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) national spokesman Rohtash Hooda on Thursday said they have no plans to start agitation demanding reservation for Jat and other communities in recent times, until farmers’ demands are accepted by the government.

In a press statement, he said some of the AIJASS ex-members are spreading rumours that their national president Yashpal Malik is planning to launch a Jat quota stir amid farmers’ agitation.

“Such statements were made only to defame Malik and our body. We had called a meeting of the national executive body on October 2 in Delhi in which we had decided to dissolve all district, state and national units. We are supporting the farmers’ protest for a long time and will continue to do so until their demands are met,” he said.

“We have also decided to oppose the BJP in poll-bound Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other states. The BJP had betrayed us by not fulfilling the promises it made,” he added.

