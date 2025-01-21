No plan to restart amphibious bus project: Minister Sond

Tourism and cultural affairs minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Tuesday clarified that there is currently no proposal to restart the amphibious bus service at Harike in Ranjit Sagar Lake. Tourism and cultural affairs minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Tuesday clarified that there is currently no proposal to restart the amphibious bus service at Harike in Ranjit Sagar Lake. (HT File)

The minister, however, criticised the previous governments for spending nearly ₹8.63 crore on the amphibious bus project, terming it a poor decision that placed an unnecessary financial burden and was a symbol of corruption and is currently under investigation.

He further emphasised that the bus is not fit for operation and that the possibility of a major accident cannot be ruled out if it were to be re-launched.

Sond assured that the state government would not make any decisions that could harm the lives or finances of the people of Punjab. It needs mention that the project was planned during the second term of the SAD-BJP government from 2012-17 but it never took off.