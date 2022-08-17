No regular faculty in 6 PU constituent colleges

Years after their inception, regular faculty is yet to be appointed at six Panjab University (PU) constituent colleges.

There is vacancy for 83 faculty members at these colleges, which is being filled by temporary assistant professors. While four colleges – in Sikhwala (Sri Muktsar Sahib), Balachaur (SBS Nagar), Nihalsingh Wala (Moga) and Guru Harsahai (Ferozepur) – were constituted in 2011, two colleges – Dharamkot (Moga) and Mokham Khan Wala (Ferozepur) – were started in 2016-17.

While the administration and management of these colleges is controlled by the university, funding, including the salaries of the staff and college infrastructure, is fully supported by the Punjab government. According to university officials each college is provided around ₹1.5 crore each.

Academics, research hit

The absence of regular teachers has hit academic and research in the colleges. “All stakeholders have been impacted. The temporary teachers do not have long-term stability, and thus research work suffers,” said a principal of a constituent college, who did not wish to be named.

Reservation roster approved

In January, the PU senate had approved reservation roster for the recruitment of assistant professors at its constituent colleges. According to the recommendations of the committee, which were approved by the PU senate, all posts of assistant professor should be advertised in one go for proper implementation of the roster. It had recommended that these posts be advertised as “centrally managed posts” as posts of assistant professors in PU constituent colleges and not for individual constituent colleges.

The posts of assistant professors will be inter-transferable within the constituent colleges and assistant professors from the constituent colleges will not be transferred to PU main campus or any of the regional centres.

Meanwhile, PU registrar YP Verma, said, “The university will be initiating the recruitment process in a few months.”

