No shortage of O2 supply in hospitals: Jai Ram

There are a total 4,728 Type-D oxygen cylinders and 1,535 Type-B cylinders in the state and the state has urged the Centre to provide 5,000 more Type-D and 3,000 Type-B cylinders to the state
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 12:56 AM IST
The Union ministry has provided 75,000 personal protective kits and 75,000 N-95 masks to the state (HT File Photo)

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said an adequate supply of medical oxygen was available at health institutions across the state and more oxygen plants were being setup to augment the supply.

Currently, oxygen plants are functional at the zonal hospital, Dharamshala, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Hospital, Shimla, medical colleges in Chamba, Shimla, Tanda, Ner Chowk, Hamirpur and MMU, Kumharhatti.

“The Defence Research And Development Organisation (DRDO) will setup oxygen plants at five more health institutions,” the CM said, adding that the state is producing 75.81MT oxygen per day against the daily consumption of 27.83MT.

Thakur said eight industrial units were manufacturing 57.03 MT oxygen per day.

There are a total 4,728 Type-D oxygen cylinders and 1,535 Type-B cylinders in the state and the state has urged the Centre to provide 5,000 more Type-D and 3,000 Type-B cylinders to the state, the CM said.

The Union ministry has provided 75,000 personal protective kits and 75,000 N-95 masks to the state.

“There are around 3,700 beds available in different health institutes across the state and almost half of them are unoccupied. We also have 244 intensive care unit (ICU) and 1,804 oxygenated beds. The bed capacity will be enhanced by 1,100 in makeshift hospitals at the earliest,” he said.

