No smooth sailing for Haryana’s BJP-JJP govt amid boycotts, protests by farmers

The BJP-JJP government in Haryana is struggling to find a way to restore its authority and normalise social-public engagements amid the ongoing farmers’ protests.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, cabinet ministers, state BJP chief OP Dhankar, MPs and MLAs from the ruling alliance have been at the receiving end of hostile public protests, social boycotts and disruptions to their scheduled events from farmers’ organisations over enactment of Centre’s three farm laws.

Sensing the public mood, BJP high command had advised Khattar and Chautala to stop making public appearances.

Political experts said that the way the BJP-JJP alliance kept blaming the Opposition for engineering protests and went to the extent of passing a resolution in the state assembly condemning those who boycott politicians and parties showed lack of tact and political acumen.

POLITICS OVER AMBEDKAR JAYANTI

BJP’s new strategy to push the party workers and leaders into holding public events and increasing their presence among the masses too seems to be a temporary answer as most junior rung party workers seem reluctant to bite the bullet.

Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14) for which the state BJP has chalked district-wise public events till April 25 and roped in five to eight senior party leaders is going to become a test case as farm union are matching every tact of the ruling combine.

When Khattar announced to attend Ambedkar Jayanti event in Jat dominated Rai assembly constituency, Uttar Pradesh’s farm leader Rakesh Tikait said that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will oppose Khattar and Dushyant if they come for any public event.

However, when the BJP leadership criticised the SKM for working “against Dalit interests”, the Morcha changed tactic.

Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said that since the BJP is trying to play divisive politics, the SKM will not be at the forefront of the protests at the Ambedkar Jayanti events.

“Instead, the Dalit organisations will stage protests. The BJP is now trying to play the caste card and want to colour this agitation as Jats versus non-Jats,” said Charuni.

Tikait had said that unveiling of Ambedkar’s statue can be done by any minister who can fill in for the CM and the deputy CM.

“The protesting farmers were never against the Haryana government. But the state created hindrances, used water cannons, dug the routes, and booked farmers. Khattar has no right to stay put. We will not allow him to hold public meetings till the protest is on,” Tikait had said.

Confederation of SC, ST and OBC president Karamvir said that if BJP really wants to celebrate Baba Sahib’s anniversary, they should give Dalits their rights. “They should keep their poll promises. There is genuine anger among the Dalits. The backlog of vacancies for SCs, jobs not being given as per roster, and non-spending of budget’s special component for SCs are some of the issues they need to ponder on,” he said.

BJP CADRES LOSING OUT ON COMMUNICATING WITH MASSES

Political analysts said the state government is finding it difficult to find a safe place anywhere in state. “The argument that Opposition is triggering protests is correct, but then that’s the job of the Opposition. The BJP stands exposed as they seem to have a depleted party base not only in the rural areas but also in urban areas,” said an analyst.

BJP Hisar MLA Kamal Gupta said that such provocative protests are not good for democracy. “Let’s not get into the merits of the issue. Everyone has the right to protest but not at the cost of law and order. Provocative steps are not ok. I got 50,000 votes in the assembly polls. If am doing something wrong, people will send me home in the next polls,” said Gupta.

He said that the protesters can be controlled with stringent measures. “The CM didn’t get down at Kaimla as we did not want a mishap. It was not as if he was scared but he knew that there were chances of violence erupting,” Gupta added.

Prof Ashutosh Kumar, of the political science department of Panjab University, Chandigarh, said that targeting the state government serves no purpose as it has no role in negotiations over the three farm laws.

“But not allowing public representatives to hold public meetings is undemocratic,” he said. He added that party workers need to reach out to people.

“The BJP has tried to let the situation run out of hand. Now, if they try to be harsh or do any provocative act, then the situation will worsen and get out of hand,” said a former officer.