Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
No trace of missing youth of Himachal’s Una, search on

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jun 23, 2025 10:14 PM IST

The youth, identified as 27-year-old Nitin Sharma, who hails from Una district, went on the trek on June 13 and is missing since then

There is still no trace of Una youth who reportedly went missing after a trek above Himani Chamunda in Himachal’s Kangra district.

According to police officials, the search teams are facing difficulties in training in the operation due to bad weather and visibility issues. (File)
The youth, identified as 27-year-old Nitin Sharma, who hails from Una district, went on the trek on June 13. Although the SDRF teams along with police have been trying to locate him but he is still being traced, police officials said.

According to police officials, the search teams are facing difficulties in training in the operation due to bad weather and visibility issues. However, the search operation is underway with local shepherds also assisting the search teams. “After receiving the missing complaint, multiple teams are searching for him in that belt but he has not been located yet,” Kangra, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shalini Agnihotri told media on Monday.

