Nobel Laureate Michel Mayor confers degrees at Chandigarh University convocation

Updated on Oct 11, 2022 03:56 AM IST

Students in a jubilant mood after receiving degrees at Chandigarh University’s convocation. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A total of 890 students from the 2021 batch of sciences and computer application programs were awarded degrees by Nobel Laureate Michel Mayor at Chandigarh University’s Annual Convocation on varsity campus.

Mayor was also awarded with the honorary doctorate degree for his contribution in the field of astrophysics and also working for the promotion of sciences amongst the youth. More than 16 University toppers from different departments were awarded gold medals on the occasion.

While addressing the students and parents, Mayor said, “The world is changing fast and therefore you have to keep pace with the changing surroundings and happenings of the world. We have to understand that Technology has helped us reach our current position where we are today.”

“No matter how advanced we are here today but it is because of the ancient technologies developed by the scientists in the early ages of mankind that we have been able to make advancements in every field of sciences,” he added.

Varsity pro-chancellor R.S Bawa congratulated the graduating students and wished them luck for their future endeavours. Vice-chancellor Anand Agrawal and pro-vice chancellor Devinder Singh and other university officials were present on the occasion.

