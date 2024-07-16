No-confidence motion moved against Zirakpur MC president

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has asked the Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) to act as an administrator to oversee and supervise the day-to-day workings of the Zirakpur municipal council (MC) after a no-confidence motion was moved against the MC president. The son of Deepinder Singh, a Congress candidate from Dera Bassi in 2022 assembly elections, Dhillon was appointed Zirakpur MC president in 2021 after the Congress won 23 seats in the House. (HT Photo)

MC president Udayvir Singh Dhillon of the Congress had moved the HC hours after 21 out of the total 31 councillors moved a no-confidence motion against him on Monday morning. The plea was taken up for urgent hearing by the bench of justice Deepak Sibal.

The son of Deepinder Singh, a Congress candidate from Dera Bassi in 2022 assembly elections, Dhillon was appointed Zirakpur MC president in 2021 after the Congress won 23 seats in the House. The remaining eight seats had been won by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Later, 13 Congress councillors joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

After both SAD and AAP performed poorly in Dera Bassi assembly segment of Patiala constituency in the recent Lok Sabha elections, both parties were eager for a change of guard in Zirakpur MC, citing lack of development works. Zirakpur is part of the Dera Bassi assembly.

On Monday, the 13 AAP and eight SAD councillors reached the MC office together, in a school bus, and moved the no-confidence motion.

The meeting, chaired by Ward Number 6 councillor Ajitpal Singh, took place amid heavy police deployment and no media was allowed in.

AAP MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, who was also present in the meeting, said the change of guard for necessary for the development of Zirakpur.

According to the sources, there are four frontrunners for the MC president’s post.

Dhillon’s arguments in court

In the court, Dhillon stated that a resolution was received on June 28 to call a House meeting for passing a “no-confidence motion” against him.

On July 1, he wrote to the DC, requesting police security and videography of the July 5 proceedings.

The July 5 meeting was attended by six other members of the MC, apart from Dhillon, and it was decided that a no-confidence motion won’t be passed. The same was communicated to the additional deputy commissioner. It was stated that no order was passed on the resolution and in the absence of the same, no fresh meeting for consideration of the no-confidence motion could have taken place.

MC counsel’s arguments

On the other hand, the MC counsel had stated that due to shortage of time to make adequate security arrangements, the July 5 proceedings were postponed and a meeting took place on July 15 and the motion was passed against Dhillon.

Matter deferred for July 22

Now, the court has deferred hearing on the matter for July 22 and directed that CCTV footage and videography of the July 5 meeting and July 15 meeting be preserved. It was further directed that the records of the resolution be sealed and deposited with the office of the Registrar (Judicial) high court. Executive Officer (EO) said that the records of the meetings held on July 5 and 15 have been submitted in the court.