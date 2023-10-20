Nod to 59.5 crore for Wular Lake beautification project

To beautify the Wular Lake, the Wular Conservation and Management Authority’s (WUCMA) has approved another ₹59.59 crore work project for next one year.

The second meeting of Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA) was held under the chairmanship of principal secretary, forest, ecology and environment, Dheeraj Gupta in which progress on various wetland conservation initiatives, including the integrated management plan for conservation of Wular Lake was discussed.

Gupta directed the officers of WUCMA to take all necessary measures to preserve and conserve the Wular lake and emphasized the importance of wetlands for maintaining ecological balance.

“Wetlands play a vital role in water purification, flood control and providing habitat for biodiversity and are a popular tourist destination and contribute towards the J&K’s economy,” said Gupta and

He told officials to develop a comprehensive and holistic plan for the conservation and management of Wular Lake.

Gupta said that the government is committed towards working with stakeholders to conserve and manage Wular Lake. “All the stakeholders should cooperate with the board in its efforts to protect the valuable ecosystem and benefit of the local communities.”

The shallow lake with a maximum depth of 5.8 metres covers 130 sq km and is spread over two districts of north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Bandipora and provides 60% of the Valley’s fish produce and is home to lakhs of local and migratory bird species. Known for water chestnuts and lotus stems, the lake is the lifeline of the 30 villages surrounding it. It was designated as a wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention in 1990.

