Noida man arrested for duping Chandigarh PhD student of 98,500

Police arrested a Noida man for duping a PhD scholar at CSIR IMTech in Sector 39 of ₹98,500. She had befriended Ayan Kumar through a dating app who claimed to be an NRI. She got a call from him that he had reached Delhi airport and was carrying £1,00,000, which is liable for income tax. He made her transfer the money for this and later blocked her number.

Police arrested a Noida resident for duping a Chandigarh-based PhD student of ₹ 98,500. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thieves steal laptop from car parked at Sukhna Lake

Chandigarh Miscreants broke into a parked car at the Sukhna Lake, stealing a laptop, mobile phone, smart watch and some documents. The complainant, Dr Yoginder Kumar, is a senior resident and stays at PGIMER’s new doctors hostel. He had gone for an evening walk. When he came back to his parked car around 11.30 pm, he found that one of the windows of his car had been broken and the items stolen. A case was registered.

Kajheri gets new community centre

Chandigarh Member parliament Kirron Kher on Saturday inaugurated the state-of-art community centre at Kajheri, Sector 52, in the presence of mayor Anup Gupta, municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra and area councillor Lakhbir Singh. While addressing the gathering, Kher said centres offer an opportunity for people to become involved in a wide range of activities and promote a sense of belonging and social inclusion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP delegation meets UT admin

Chandigarh A delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and mayor Arun Sood met tUT administrator Banwarilal Purohit to discuss policy and inadequate price for acquisition of farmers land’sfor New Airport Road, framing a suitable land pooling policy for all 23 villages of Chandigarh and regularising all construction outside “lal dora” in villages.

PU library to be open 24x7 for exam season

Chandigarh As exam season is on in Panjab University, the third floor of the AC Joshi library will be open round-the-clock. The decision came after the PU Campus Student Council president Jatinder Singh and his team organised a protest on Friday night. Library authorities said that a new space, which is currently under construction and can seat 150 students, will also be opened soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohali to have DCMC to boost investment

Mohali To invite more investment in Punjab and to increase the credit outreach among the fresh entrepreneurs in the district, Mohali administration is coming up with a Dedicated Credit Monitoring Cell (DCMC). DC Aashika Jain said that formal orders are being issued for formation of DCMC, which will monitor the flow of credit in the district by all the banks and financial institutions on a real-time basis.

Manav Mangal Smart School hosts cultural fest

Mohali Manav Mangal Smart School, Mohali organised its annual cultural fiesta, Razzmatazz for students of Classes 3 and 4 on Saturday. The event commenced with the principal presenting the accolades for the 2022-23 session where the achievements of the students both in classroom and outside were brought to the fore. Students of Class 3 performed Rajasthani folk dance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

City golfer Sandeep shines in Vietnam

Chandigarh City golfer Sandeep Sandhu emerged as an individual winner in his age Category A (55-60 years) at the recently concluded Asia Pacific Golf Championship in Vietnam. The Indian team consisting of Sandeep Sandhu, Gaurav Ghosh, David D’Souza and Jaideep Singh finished fourth behind Australia, South Korea and New Zealand. In the individual event which ran concurrently Sandeep Sandhu who won in his age category had a chance at the overall championship till the last few holes.

CFA junior team wins

Chandigarh Chandigarh Football Academy Juniors beat Numaligarh Refinery Limited Football Academy, Assam, 2-1 during the ongoing 19th edition of Administrator’s Challenge Cup All India Football Tournament for U-17 boys’ at Sports Complex, Sector 46. Meanwhile, Chandigarh Football Association lost to Ideal Youth’s Association, Football Club 1-9.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}