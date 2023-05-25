Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4 of family killed as tree falls on makeshift tent in J&K’s Kishtwar

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 25, 2023 10:41 PM IST

A nomadic family of four, including three women, died after a tree fell on their makeshift tent in a forest area of Kishtwar district while they were sleeping. They were on their way to Dachhan with their livestock for greener pastures. The district administration has released ?50,000 each as immediate relief to the next of kin. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief and directed the deputy commissioner to provide all assistance to the deceased's family.

Four members of a nomadic family, including three women, were killed after a tree fell on their makeshift tent in the forest area of Kishtwar district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal said, “The family was fast asleep in their makeshift tent amid heavy rains and strong winds in the forest. A tree fell on their tent that resulted in their death.” A case has been registered at Kishtwar police station.
The incident occurred at Bhalna forests around 3.30 am.

The deceased were identified as Nazir Ahmed (55), his wife Anzara (42), their daughter-in- law Shama Bano (18), and Shaqila Bano (26), all residents of Barwal Ghati in Kathua district.

The officer said the Bakerwal family was moving to the upper reaches with its livestock for greener pastures and had halted for night at Bhalna forests.

“The nomad family was on its way to Dachhan with its sheep and goats,” he said.

The district administration has released an immediate relief of 50,000 each totaling 2 lakh has been given from the Red Cross Fund to the next of the kin.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to unfortunate incident in Kishtwar.

He has directed the deputy commissioner to provide all assistance to next of kin of deceased.

