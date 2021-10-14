Nominations for Chandigarh MC election by November end

The filing of nominations for the municipal elections in Chandigarh will begin towards the end of November to ensure that elections can be held timely before the tenure of the present MC House ends on December 31.

The draw of lots for reserved wards will be held next week.The state election commission has also issued the timelines for finalising the polling stations at all 35 wards.

State election commissioner SK Srivastava chaired a meeting of all returning officers and assistant returning officers on Wednesday. He exhorted them to work sincerely to ensure transparent, free and fair elections. He also focused on strict observance of Covid protocol and the use of information technology during the elections

The commission secretary gave details of election procedures and a brief outline of the tentative schedule. “The nomination shall commence from later part of November and the polls shall be held in December,” he said.