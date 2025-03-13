‘Non-compliance’ of NGT order: Ludhiana activists call on cops, push for case against PPCB, CETP officials

Alleging non-compliance of National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders, members of Punjab Action Committee, Mattewara , a civil society group, on Wednesday met deputy commissioner of police and sought registration of a case against officials of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and common effluent treatment plant (CETP). PAC members allege CETPs running illegally. (HT Photo)

They alleged the officials were colluding with dyeing units to operate the CETPs illegally, in violation of their environmental clearance conditions and NGT orders. They said these officials were responsible for mixing of toxic water in rivers.

PAC members demanded security for citizens and mediapersons visiting three outlets of CETPs to take pictures and videos for submitting evidence of the alleged non-compliance.

Deputy commissioner of police Rupinder Singh said, “I have deputed the additional DCP to submit a report as I joined recently .”

The activists expressed concern over what they said was dilution of Water (Prevention of Pollution) Act by a proposal to replace jail terms with fines.

PAC members Kapil Dev and Jaskirat Singh said, “The NGT has asked PPCB to file a compliance report of the closure of the discharge outlets of CETPs of dyeing units. The PPCB has not filed a report till date, even though a week is left for the next hearing on March 20. We will collect photo and video evidence of effluents being discharged into the Buddha Nullah and present them to the NGT.”

They alleged activists of Kale Pani Da Morcha were prevented by dyeing unit operators from reaching outlets of the CETPs on December 3 last year.

PAC members alleged the PPCB officials were ‘colluding with dyeing mafia’ and the state’s people were forced to drink contaminated water. They said they will approach the governor and the Lokayukta if no action is taken in the matter.