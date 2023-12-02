Non-operational sugar mill: Will continue protest till notification issued, say farm bodies

Farmers held a protest outside a non-operational sugar mill in Mukerian and blocked the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway on Friday.

Farmers protesting on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway on Friday. (Harpreet Kaur/HT)

“Our protest will continue till a notification to run the mills is issued,” he said.

Various farmer unions, including Bharatiya Kisan Union (Azad), Pagri Sambhal Lehar, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), Doaba Kisan Welfare Committee and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, had given a call to block the highway after serving several ultimatums to the state government, said farmer leader Satnam Singh Baghria.

Baghria said sugar mills had been non-operational despite the state government’s assurance to run the same by November 5.

“The delay is causing financial losses to growers. It will also impact the next wheat crop sowing,” he said.

BKU leader Gurpartap Singh said the farmers were compelled to block traffic and the government was responsible for the inconvenience caused to the public.

