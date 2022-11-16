Non-teaching staff in aided colleges write to CM Mann pressing for demand; threatens stir

The Private College Non-teaching Employees’ Union Punjab, (PCNETU) have sought immediate revision of house rent allowance and medical allowance, threatening a stir outside the higher education minister’s residence in case of any further delay. In a letter to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, PCNETU president Mandeep Singh Bedi accused the successive state governments of indifferent attitude towards their demands since long. They said revised house rent allowance and medical allowance has not been implemented for non-teaching staff working in aided colleges since 2006, but it has been implemented to teaching staff working in aided colleges.

“Though the non-teaching employees working in the government aided colleges have more working hours than the teaching staff, but the government has been meting out step motherly treatment to them”, rued the PCNETU leaders.

The staff members, in the letter, said that the benefit of revision of pay scale to non-teaching staff of aided colleges was also pending for sanction with the Punjab government since 2011, but the government is paying no heed towards their demands. “Apart from this, the sanction has been accorded to fill vacant aided posts of teaching staff of aided colleges in view of policy formulated by the departments of education and finance, but the same has not been done in the case of non-teaching staff. We demand that on the same pattern, the sanction should also be accorded to fill vacant posts of clerk, peon, chowkidar, etc,” Bedi said, while adding that the union would have no other option to start a pucca morcha.

