Northern Command chief reviews ‘exercise Red Hunt’ in eastern Ladakh
The Northern Command chief, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday reviewed ‘exercise Red Hunt’ in Ladakh where augmentation in lethality, survivability, mobility and situational awareness were demonstrated by the troops exploiting the newly inducted weapons and equipment.
“On Friday, the Army Commander was briefed by Major General Manjeet Singh Mokha, chief of staff of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, on the prevalent security situation along the LAC. He interacted with the senior officers and lauded the operational preparedness of the formation. The Army Commander also witnessed a demonstration on modernisation of infantry soldier at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre followed by a briefing by the commandant of Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre,” said a defence spokesman.
He informed that the army commander was on a five-day visit till August 30.
Later, the Northern Command chief visited the Trishul Division where he was briefed on operational preparedness.
“Today, the Army Commander also interacted with troops in the forward areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. He complimented them for guarding the borders along the most inhospitable and difficult terrain while maintaining a high standard of morale and professionalism. He exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant and maintain a high order of operational readiness,” he said.
On Sunday and Monday, General Dwivedi visited formations and units of Strike 1 in eastern Ladakh and interacted with senior military officials.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
