Northern Command chief reviews security scenario in Kashmir

The Northern Command chief, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, visited two formation headquarters engaged in counter-terrorist operations in the hinterland. He reviewed the security scenario in Kashmir
Published on Apr 11, 2022 10:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The Northern Command chief, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, on Sunday complimented the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps for ensuring zero collateral damage during counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir.

He also reiterated the credo of the use of minimum force and just conduct by the soldiers involved in counter-terrorist operations. Lt Gen Dwivdei is on a three-day visit to Kashmir Valley from Sunday to Tuesday.

“Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi was briefed by Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC, Chinar Corps, on the prevalent security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries’ design. The Army Commander also interacted with senior officers of the Chinar Corps. He lauded the strong counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control, said Northern Command defence spokesperson Colonel Abhinav Navneet. “He also appreciated the strict control exercised by the formation to abide by cease-fire understanding between the DGMOs of both India and Pakistan,” said Col Navneet.

The Army Commander visited two formation headquarters engaged in counter-terrorist operations in the hinterland.

On being briefed about operational aspects, he complimented them for the conduct of operations with precision while ensuring zero collateral damage.

“The Army Commander was also appreciative of the excellent soldier–citizen connect activities, which have resulted in an overall reduction in the terrorist recruitments,” said the spokesperson. During the day, the Army commander visited the 92 Base Hospital at the Badami Bagh Cantonment.

