Northern commander visits forward areas along Siachen

Northern command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited forward areas along the LoC in Siachen and reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops.

Northern command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi felicitated the troops deployed in remote frontline areas on Thursday. (Sourced)

“The Northern commander visited forward areas along the LoC under Siachen Brigade to review the operational preparedness,” said an official.

“Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command, visited forward areas of Ladakh to review operational preparedness and witnessed integrated training,” the Northern Command said on X.

The army commander felicitated the troops deployed in remote frontline areas for their excellent standards of combat readiness despite inhospitable terrain and exhorted them to continue to strive for excellence, they added.

The army commander appreciated the professionalism exhibited by the troops and complimented them for their relentless efforts in maintaining the highest standards of operational effectiveness under challenging conditions.

