Northern Railways approves two special trains for Banaras from February 2

The Northern Railways has approved two special trains, with 18 unreserved coaches, to Banaras railway station in Uttar Pradesh starting February 2 till next order, officials said on Saturday.

Accordingly, train number 04606/04605 (Jalandhar City-Banaras-Jalandhar City) will depart from Jalandhar on February 2 at 3:10 pm and reach Banaras the next day at 6:45 am with stoppages at Ludhiana, Sahnewal, Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur, Hindon Cabin, Moradabad, Alam Nagar and Lucknow stations.

On its return journey, it will depart from Banaras on February 6 at 6:15pm to reach Jalandhar the next day at 1:35 pm with the same halts, officials said.

Similarly the other train, number 04530/04529 (Bathinda-Banaras- Bathinda) will leave Bathinda on February 2 at 9:05 pm to reach Banaras the next day at 5pm with stoppages at Rampura Phul, Barnala ,Dhuri, Patiala, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt, Yamunanagar, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Alamnagar, Lucknow stations.

The train on its return journey will leave from Banaras on February 6 at 9pm to reach Bathinda the next day at 7:10 pm with same stoppages.