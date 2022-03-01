Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Northern Railways’ GM holds review meeting
chandigarh news

Northern Railways’ GM holds review meeting

Northern Railways’ general manager (GM) Ashutosh Gangal held a performance-review meeting with the departmental heads of Northern Railway and DRMs through video conferencing on Monday
In the review meeting held by GM, the prime topics of discussion pertained to safety, mobility enhancement, punctuality and other important projects. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Northern Railways’ general manager Ashutosh Gangal held a performance-review meeting with the departmental heads of Northern Railway and DRMs through video conferencing on Monday.

The prime topics of discussion pertained to safety, mobility enhancement, punctuality and other important projects. Since safety holds prime focus, the GM discussed numerous untoward incidents reported since past week.

Status of rail and weld fractures, level crossing gates, yard derailments and overhead equipment failures were discussed in detail.

“Sectional speed has been increased to 688.55 km and speed on loop lines has been increased to 30 kmph in 433.31 km portion till February 2022,” said railway officials.

Status of 160 Kmph work on New Delhi-Mumbai and New Delhi-Howrah routes was also discussed in the meeting.

The current average Punctuality over the zone stands at 85 %. Ways to improve the punctuality of mail-express trains were discussed in detail.

The ongoing works on the Jallandhar- Pathankot- Jammu Tawi, Kathua- Madhopur Section, Utretia-Raibareilly and Raibareilly-Amethi and the critical projects, including Alamnagar- Utraitia, Rosa – Sitapur, Jaunpur- Akbarpur, Barabanki- Akbarpur and Rajpura-Bathinda were reviewed by the officials.

RELATED STORIES

Railway officials said the status of increasing amenities on stations, FOBs, increase in level of platforms and shelters etc, were also presented in the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP