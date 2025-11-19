Northern Zonal Council meet: Centre has deferred key issues concerning Punjab, says Mann

New Delhi/Chandigarh Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Hindustan Times)

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday claimed that the Centre has decided to defer key issues pertaining to the state, including the sharing of river waters and other rights with neighbouring states and the Panjab University restructuring.

Mann made the claim a day after he spoke at the 32nd meeting of the Northern Zonal Council, chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah in Faridabad, where he raised the concerns of Punjab.

The CM said he told the meeting that the Centre should not “play with the sentiments” of Punjab while ignoring the state’s interests.

Reiterating the firm commitment of the state government to safeguard the interests of Punjab and Punjabis, Mann said as the custodian of the rights of the state and its people, he will not allow anyone to snatch them.

“The Centre has deferred all 11 issues relating to Punjab after I raised the concerns of Punjab and called for maintaining the status quo on the issues concerning Punjab. Will not allow the rights of Punjab to be taken over by anyone,” Mann told reporters at a press conference.

Punjab chief secretary KAP Sinha and others were also present.

Mann said he strongly opposed all the claims made by neighbouring states at the meeting and told the home minister not to allow them to snatch the rights of Punjab.

“All the issues raised by other states were to snatch the rights of Punjab, and I strongly opposed them,” he said.

He said all member states put forth their views, with a majority of states, including Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, “hell bent upon infringing the rights” of the state and are unnecessarily mounting pressure on the state for “snatching our rights”.

The CM said that irresponsible leadership of these states have made mockery of the platform by making unjust demands seeking a share in the resources of the state and even river waters.

Mann claimed that out of total 28 agenda items 11 were related to the state and for the first time due to the strenuous efforts of the state government all of them were deferred.

The CM said these issues were basically “thorns” sown by his predecessors — the Akalis, BJP and Congress before Punjab and its people.

He said those who are making hue and cry over river waters must understand one thing that realtime assessment of availability of river waters should be made.

‘Every other state seeking share in rights of Punjab’

Speaking about the river waters, Panjab University and headworks, Mann said that paradoxically every other state is seeking share in rights of Punjab, which is “illegitimate”. He categorically said that the state government is duty bound to safeguard the interests of Punjab and no stone will be left unturned for it.

To help resolve the issue of water scarcity for irrigation purposes in northern India, the chief minister proposed that after annulling the Indus River Waters Treaty, 24 MAF water from the Chenab river should be diverted to Punjab and that could be channelised for irrigation purposes in all northern states.

‘Raj, Himachal have no right in BBMB’

Mann said Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh have no right in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and their claims in the board do not stand any ground as the BBMB was formed after reorganisation of the state. The CM also claimed that Haryana itself had given away its claim on Panjab University a few years ago during the tenure of then chief minister Bansi Lal.

He said the present restructuring of the Panjab University senate and syndicate proposed by the Centre has been kept in abeyance, saying the Centre has no intentions of going ahead with the restructuring and demanded that early elections to the Panjab University Senate be declared, as the agitating students are suffering.

He said river water agreements need to be reviewed every 25 years as neighbouring states have “made a joke of the waters issue”, claiming that Punjab is suffering due to the demands made by neighbouring states.

Mann also called for de-silting of Pong dam and urged the neighbouring states and the Centre to share the burden of de-silting.

‘SYL can be resolved only through YSL’

The Punjab CM said the issues of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal can be resolved only through Yamuna Sutlej Link (YSL) Canal, which will ensure judicious use of the Yamuna water.

He said Haryana has made a strange demand that Punjab should refrain from constructing mini hydel projects on Bhakra Main Line (BML) as it will hamper the flow of water.

Mann said that he had vehemently pleaded for handing over Chandigarh to Punjab, lamenting that despite promises, Chandigarh was not transferred.

‘Delhi pollution not linked to farm fires in Punjab’

Asked about pollution in the national capital and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta’s concerns that it is a result of farm fires in Punjab and other northern states, Mann claimed that the image of Punjab was being tarnished unnecessarily and the pollution in Delhi is not a result of farm fires in Punjab, as paddy cultivation is delayed there.