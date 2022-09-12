Not a pressure group to further SAD’s political goals: All India Sikh Students Federation faction

A faction of the All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) has taken strong exception to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukbir Singh Badal’s announcement to revive the student body and asserted that they would not let go of its independent status.

Badal’s announcement had come following the recommendations of the Iqbal Singh Jhoonda Committee, formed to suggest course correction after SAD faced a crushing defeat in the assembly polls. The announcement was seen as a major shift in the stance of SAD as AISSF, also known as Sikh Students Federation (SSF), had played a leading role in Dharam Yudh Morcha and during militancy in collaboration with Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal. Its president Amrik Singh was killed during Operation Bluestar in 1984 along with the 14th chief of the Taksal Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Though AISSF has remained largely independent over the years, and also riddled with factionalism, its leadership has been seen as acting in understanding with the SAD leadership time and again, with many even considering it the nursery of SAD leaders.

Amarbir Singh Dhot, president of SSF (Mehta), said, “The federation is not a pressure group that was founded overnight to accomplish the interests of any political party. Founded in 1944, it has a glorious history. Its main purpose is to teach Sikh values, history and traditions to the Sikh students. This organisation produced scores of leaders who made supreme sacrifices for the Panth.”

“Though the Akali Dal was also born out of these sacrifices and played a leading role in the struggle for Panth and Punjab; in recent times, the apathy shown by its leadership toward the Panthic issues has caused damage to the community. Today, the federation is ready to cooperate with the SAD in any kind of struggle for Panth, but it will not shun its independent status.”

This faction has remained aligned with the SAD for decades.

Questioning the term “revival” used by the SAD chief, the president of another faction of the student body, Kanwar Charat Singh said, “If no AISSF group is aligned with the SAD politically, does it mean that this organisation does not exist? We have been working for the last one year. We have constituted units in colleges and universities”

“Irrespective of the announcements made by the SAD chief, we will be working for six aims and objectives set during the foundation of the AISSF. There will be no compromise on the basic element and spirit of the AISSF. We don’t want to work under the directives of anyone. However, we strongly favour unity in the organisation, but it should be done under the patronage of Akal Takht Sahib.”

Kanwar Charat Singh is the son of SAD-associated SGPC member and former AISSF president Bhai Manjit Singh.

Notably, Sukhbir conducted a meeting with the former leaders of the AISSF, including Virsa Singh Valtoha, Rajinder Singh Mehta, Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad, Amarjit Singh Chawla and Gurcharan Singh Grewal. He formed a panel of these leaders to establish contact with all the AISSF groups and ensure their unity.

Speaking over phone, Peermohammad made it clear that Sukhbir has given them free hands to unite and choose new leadership of the organization. “He said he will have no problem if the AISSF works independently. It will not be a wing of the SAD”, he said.

“It is positive development that the Akali leadership has realised the importance of the AISSF after a long period. We should see it as opportunity,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that the SAD invited criticism from Panthic circles for floating Students Organization of India (SOI) parallely around one and half decade ago. Under the fresh move, the party has also retained the SOI.

