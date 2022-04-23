Not a professor to prove my educational qualification: Kanwar Pal
Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal has said he is not a professor or teacher that he requires a degree as there is no educational qualification fixed to become a leader.
“I am not a teacher or a professor to have a fixed educational qualification. I have the responsibility to run my departments and look after the administrative work. I am doing my job to the best of my knowledge,” Gurjar said, reacting to the allegations of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Haryana convener Naveen Jaihind that Haryana education minister has poor educational qualification.
“If I had been a professor, I would have fulfilled the required educational qualification. As of now, there is no educational qualification fixed for a leader or minister by the government. If the government will make education qualification mandatory for politicians or ministers then we will see,” he added.
He said he is giving good results and anybody can compare his work with AAP leaders.
As per the official website of Haryana Vidhan Sabha, educational qualification of the former Speaker is BA-II and Jaihind, in a statement, had claimed that the minister is not a graduate.
Earlier, attending a programme on World Earth Day, Pal, who is also the forest minister, said it is our moral responsibility to conserve natural resources including forests, biodiversity, wildlife and water.
He said an increase in urbanisation has led to overexploitation of natural resources. “To safeguard the future of the coming generations, it is necessary that we conserve natural resources, plant more and more trees, and work to convert these plants into trees,” he added.
The minister said the present government is doing better work in direction of conservation of natural resources and panchayats are being encouraged to establish orchards in shamlat lands.
