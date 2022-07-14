Not permitted to pay tributes to 1931 martyrs: PAGD

Each year, leaders of all mainstream parties visit Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar on July 13 to pay tributes to the 22 protesters who were gunned down by the erstwhile Maharaja’s troops in 1931. However, this year the gates of the ‘martyrs’ graveyard’ were kept closed and leaders were not permitted to pay their respects.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said, “We were not allowed to go there. There used to be a holiday on this day earlier, but now things have changed,” Abdullah said.

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) spokesperson Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said, “The historic event that took place on July 13 can never be erased. On this day, 91 years ago, 22 brave souls, protesting against the tyranny of autocracy, were martyred. This historic event had shaken the foundations of the then oppressive power structure. This incident proved to be a milestone in the long road for people’s struggle for justice. It marked the beginning of the mass awakening in Kashmir.”

“Despite the brazen assault on legitimate constitutional rights and suppression of civil liberties, democratic rights, curbing the media, indiscriminate arrests of political activists and youth under draconian laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, and Public Safety Act, people cannot be silenced for long,” he said, adding that economy of the region is worsening, despite tall promises of development, investment and job creation.

“The fact remains, the erstwhile state of J&K lags far behind. Instead of creating new job opportunities, daily wagers, contractual employees, casual labourers, scheme workers and others are either not getting their wages regularly or not at all.”