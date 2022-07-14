Not permitted to pay tributes to 1931 martyrs: PAGD
Each year, leaders of all mainstream parties visit Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar on July 13 to pay tributes to the 22 protesters who were gunned down by the erstwhile Maharaja’s troops in 1931. However, this year the gates of the ‘martyrs’ graveyard’ were kept closed and leaders were not permitted to pay their respects.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said, “We were not allowed to go there. There used to be a holiday on this day earlier, but now things have changed,” Abdullah said.
People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) spokesperson Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said, “The historic event that took place on July 13 can never be erased. On this day, 91 years ago, 22 brave souls, protesting against the tyranny of autocracy, were martyred. This historic event had shaken the foundations of the then oppressive power structure. This incident proved to be a milestone in the long road for people’s struggle for justice. It marked the beginning of the mass awakening in Kashmir.”
“Despite the brazen assault on legitimate constitutional rights and suppression of civil liberties, democratic rights, curbing the media, indiscriminate arrests of political activists and youth under draconian laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, and Public Safety Act, people cannot be silenced for long,” he said, adding that economy of the region is worsening, despite tall promises of development, investment and job creation.
“The fact remains, the erstwhile state of J&K lags far behind. Instead of creating new job opportunities, daily wagers, contractual employees, casual labourers, scheme workers and others are either not getting their wages regularly or not at all.”
-
167 fresh Covid infections push Chandigarh tricity’s active caseload to 865
Tricity's active caseload shot up to 865 on Wednesday, with 167 people testing positive. After the daily infections dropped to 69 on Monday, the number had climbed to 181 the very next day and continued to stay over 100 for the second straight day on Wednesday. At 72, Chandigarh led tricity's daily case count, followed by Mohali with 62 and Panchkula with 33.
-
Pre-emptive, not reactive: Experts laud Grap policy shift
Environmental experts on Wednesday welcomed the revised graded response action plan (Grap) announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management, and said by going for pre-emptive action based on the air quality index projections the measures are expected to bring down peak-level pollution in Delhi-NCR.
-
1.8 kg gold bar found under passenger seat on Dubai flight at Chandigarh airport
Customs officials found 1.8 kg gold concealed under a passenger seat on the Dubai flight that landed at the Chandigarh International Airport on Wednesday evening. Estimated to be worth ₹92 lakh, the gold, forged in the form of a U-shaped bar, was concealed in a black plastic shell and affixed under a passenger seat using a Velcro strap. Vrindaba Gohil, commissioner of customs, Ludhiana, said the gold, weighing 1.80 kg, was 99.49% pure.
-
Chandigarh MC’s C&D plant now also producing recycled bricks
Far making paver blocks out of recycled concrete aggregate, municipal corporation's construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant in Industrial Area, Phase 1, has also started producing bricks. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said the automatic block-making machine at the plant had a provision to cast bricks, sized 9” x 4½” x 3”, using recycled construction waste.
-
Chandigarh: Mild power tariff hike for domestic users after 4 years
City's domestic power consumers will have to pay marginally higher than last year with the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission increasing the tariff for the 0-150 units slab by ₹0.25. In the commercial consumer category (high tension), the tariff has been decreased from existing ₹4.70 to ₹4.50. Similarly, for the bulk supply category, the tariff stands decreased from ₹4.40 to ₹4.20. The last increase in the domestic and commercial electricity tariff in Chandigarh was in 2018-2019.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics