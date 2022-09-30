Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Not refunding membership fee paid during Covid costs gym dear

Not refunding membership fee paid during Covid costs gym dear

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 30, 2022 03:04 AM IST

Not refunding a ₹10,000 membership fee, which was paid just before the Covid outbreak, has cost a gymnasium dear, with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directing the fitness centre to pay ₹21,000 to the litigant as compensation.

As the evidence was not rebutted by the gym, the complainant has proved deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the gym, it observed. (HT File)
ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

Not refunding a 10,000 membership fee, which was paid just before the Covid outbreak, has cost a gymnasium dear, with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directing the fitness centre to pay 21,000 to the litigant as compensation.

The petitioner, Diljot Singh Gill of Bathinda, a student of the University Institute of Legal Studies, had first applied for membership to the gymnasium, Anytime Fitness, in 2020 ad had paid 15,000 for the same. After lockdown was imposed, he was unable to visit the gym.

In August, the gym contacted him and asked him to extend his membership. He sought a refund but the management told him that he could extend his membership for 10,000, which was to be paid in advance, and he could seek a refund later. Again, he was neither able to go the gym due to Covid, nor did he get a refund.

The gym was served a notice, but it failed to appear for the hearing so the matter was heard ex parte. The commission observed that it was clear that the complainant had not availed any gym services due to closure of gyms across India.

As the evidence was not rebutted by the gym, the complainant has proved deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the gym, it observed.

The commission said the petitioner was entitled to a refund of the 10,000 membership fee, 1,000 security and 5,000 as compensation for harassment and 5,000 as litigation costs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP