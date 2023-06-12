Buniyaad actor Mangal Dhillon passes away at 64 in Ludhiana

Noted actor, director and producer Mangal Dhillon passed away at the age of 64 after a battle with cancer, in Neelon Kalan village near Samrala of Ludhiana on Saturday. He is survived by wife, son and a daughter. Actor, director and producer Mangal Dhillon passed away at the age of 64 after a battle with cancer, in Neelon Kalan village near Samrala of Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT File)

Dhillon had been admitted at a private hospital in Ludhiana for treatment and his family had brought him a few days ago.

The actor’s sister Ranjit Kaur said that the singer had breathed his last at his house on Saturday night.

Dhillon, who had worked in many Hindi and Punjabi tele-serials and films in his 30-year-long career, had gained popularity for his roles in tele serials Buniyaad and Junoon. He was honoured by the Punjab government for his movie Khalsa.

Dhillon was born in Wander Jattana village in Faridkot and had later moved to Uttar Pradesh, where his father owned agricultural land.

He had shared the screen with actors Rekha and Kabir Bedi in the Bollywood flick Khoon Bhari Maang. Other notable films in which he starred included Dayavan, Zakhmi Aurat, Pyar ka Devta, Amba, Vishwatma, Toofan, and Dalaal.

His work in tele serials Katha Sagar, Paramvir Chakra, Rishta, Ghutan and Katha was also widely appreciated.

Nanak Dhillon, the actor’s son, carried out the last rites of the actor.

Dhillon’s wife Ritu Dhillon and brother Ram Singh Dhillon were also present.

Speaker expresses condolences

Chandigarh: Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of actor Mangal Dhillon. In his condolence message, Sandhwan said it is an unbearable loss to the film industry. Sandhwa prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and strength for the family members.