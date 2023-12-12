Nothing to celebrate: BJP on Sukhu govt’s one year in power

Amid the Congress rally to celebrate its one year in office the, Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged “Akrosh ( protest ) rallies” across the state and said the Congress government had done nothing worth celebrating.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government completed one year in power on Monday. (HT Photo)

In Shimla, the party’s top brass gathered to participate in the protest. BJP state chief Rajeev Bindal and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur addressed the protestors at the main square near the deputy commissioners office on mall road.

Bindal alleged that Himachal had incurred huge expenses under the Congress government, adding that the “chief parliamentary secretaries in the state were illegally appointed.” He said that the Congress was yet to fulfil most of its poll promises.

“ The Congress and corruption have become synonymous. More than ₹200 crore have been recovered in the raids on the company of a Congress MP, but the entire party is silent,” Bindal said while addressing protestors.

He added that inflation was on a rise the state and the unemployment rates had gone up many-folds, besides the rise in fuel prices. The state BJP chief added that the law-and-order situation of the state was in a sorry state as well.

Jai Ram Thakur said that many senior and powerful leaders of the Congress knew that the Sukhu-government did not have a single achievement to tell the people, and hence did not attend the celebrations.