Notices served on 2 officials for inaction against illegal mining in Sutlej riverbed

Dharamkot deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and Jalandhar district mining officer have been issued notices for alleged inaction against illegal mining activities being carried out in the Sutlej riverbed.

The notices were issued by Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale.

Officials privy to the investigation said the while two notices were issued to DSP Shubeg Singh, the third was issued to mining officer Gurtej Singh Garcha. The action came after probe found irregularities and negligence on the part of the officials.

As per sources, large-scale illegal mining was being carried out in the area but DSP Dharamkot allegedly turned a blind eye to it. Senior officials of Moga police had even inquired with the DSP about it; however, he allegedly misled them. Later, when SSP Nimbale checked on his own, he found rampant illegal mining activities taking place in the area.

Following this, police registered around four cases of illegal mining and arrested over a dozen persons and seized their vehicles from the area.

In the two notices issued to him, the SSP has held the DSP responsible for letting illegal mining flourish in the area, and asked him to file an explanation on what corrective measures are being taken.

In the notice to mining officer Garcha, pertaining to the theft case registered against MS and Rana Company Kot Ise Khan, the SSP stated, “Despite being the mining officer, you have taken the side of the contractor/owner of MS and Rana Company even as sand is being sold by violating and ignoring instructions of additional director general-cum-enforcement director mining and without weighing or issuing computerised slips.”

Confirming the development, Moga SSP Nimbale said he had assigned a probe to SP (investigation) Jagatpreet Singh. “As per the ongoing investigation, I have issued notices to DSP (Dharamkot) and mining officer Jalandhar as the area of Dharamkot falls under his jurisdiction. Further action will be taken against them as per law after receiving their reply,” he added.

DSP Shubeg Singh, said, “No illegal mining activity is being carried out in my area. The illegal mining activities which are mentioned are being carried out in the area of Jalandhar district and I am not responsible for the Jalandhar area. Besides, the investigation is already going on and it will clear everything,”

Mining officer Jalandhar, Gurtej Singh Garcha, said, “The SSP has no authority to issue me notice or seek explanation from me. Only the deputy commissioner can do this. Besides, I did not take any side and no illegal mining activity was carried out in my area. Therefore, I informed the police and told them to conduct their investigation.”