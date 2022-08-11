No-trust motion against Jai Ram govt defeated by voice vote

The no-confidence motion moved by the opposition Congress and the lone Communist Party of India (M) member against chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s government in Himachal Pradesh, where assembly elections are just a few months away, was defeated by a voice vote in the state legislative assembly on Thursday even as the opposition members staged a walkout from the House.

The House witnessed a stormy debate as the Congress targeted the government over a host of issues, including inflation, corruption, unemployment, police constable recruitment examination paper leak scam, deteriorating law and order, plight of farmers and poor fiscal condition of the state.

The Himachal Pradesh assembly saw frayed tempers, repeated sloganeering and disruptions as the ruling party members fiercely clashed with opposition MLAs during a discussion on the no-confidence motion against the council of ministers.

Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar intervened several times to pacify the agitated members of the House while chief minister Jai Ram repeatedly clarified the government’s position during the debate.

The opposition members staged a walkout ahead of chief minister’s reply. The opposition members were seeking more time to speak on the no-confidence motion.

Jai Ram defended his council of ministers and flayed the opposition over bringing a no-confidence motion against his government.

He also asked the state employees not to fall prey to Congress announcements on restoring the old pension scheme. He described the announcement as a ‘ploy’ to draw political mileage ahead of the elections.

The state government has taken up the matter of old pension scheme with the central government and efforts are being made to find out a way by forming a committee of officers, the CM said, adding that his government is engaged in chalking a plan out sympathetically.

Jai Ram defended his decision to remove former chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh by saying that it was the prerogative of the government. “The Congress during its tenure appointed a junior officer as the chief secretary,” he added.

The CM also said that the Congress had taken a loan of ₹19,200 crore in the last five years of its tenure, but the present government has borrowed less than ₹16,998 crore during its regime.

The government has definitely suffered a loss due to the closure of GST compensation, but its collection has increased, Jai Ram said, adding that petrol and diesel prices are lower in Himachal than the neighbouring states.

He said that the Congress was trying to ‘hijack’ the issue being raised by the apple growers. The CM said that his government has levied 6% GST on the apple cartons.

He also said that the government started ‘Nai Raahein Nai Manzil Yojana’, which yielded successful results.

Good results of ‘Investor Meet’ are also being seen here, the CM said, adding that women were given 50% discount on bus fare.

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri had initiated the debate on the no-confidence motion.

In his 32-minute speech, Agnihotri corned the government over a host of issues.

He said there was public anger against the government. Agnihotri said dissatisfied with the functioning of the government, several sections of the society are now taking to the streets.

He targeted the government over inflation by saying that the GST has further burdened the people of the state.

Agnihotri said the unemployment in the state is on the rise and the government is making back-door entries. He castigated the government over ‘mafia raj’ and said it did not auction the liquor vends for the last four years which has resulted in revenue losses to the state.

The leader of opposition surrounded the government regarding law and order situation too and said that during the tenure of this government, 1,574 rapes and 354 murders have taken place.

There have been 7,406 incidents of molestation as well, he added.

Senior Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu also questioned the government over the removal of chief secretary Anil Khachi, who was appointed as the state election commissioner.

Sukhu targeted the government over the removal of chief secretary Ram Subagh Singh too and said that he was removed at the behest of the central government.

Others who participated in the debate included forest minister Rakesh Pathania, industry minister Bikram Singh, power minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, along with Jagat Singh Negi, Ram Lal Thakur, Rajeev Bindal, Harshwardhan Chauhan, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Rakesh Singha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON