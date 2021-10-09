Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / November 15 deadline to upload employees’ data: Haryana govt
chandigarh news

November 15 deadline to upload employees’ data: Haryana govt

The Haryana government on Friday again directed the administrative secretaries and heads of the departments to ensure completion of data entry and finalisation of employees' records in the human resources management system (HRMS) by November 15
Directions have been given to freeze the uploaded data on HRMS after scrutiny by the headquarters from November 5 to 15. (IStock)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 01:24 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Haryana government on Friday again directed the administrative secretaries and heads of the departments to ensure completion of data entry and finalisation of employees’ records in the human resources management system (HRMS) by November 15.

All administrative secretaries, heads of departments, managing directors, chief administrators of boards, corporations, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, registrars of all the universities have been directed to upload employee data relating to service books and disciplinary proceedings into HRMS and complete it in a time-bound manner.

An official spokesperson said these officers have been directed to check the quality of data by October 22 and verify their data by employees between October 23 to November 4.

Directions have been given to freeze the uploaded data on HRMS after scrutiny by the headquarters from November 5 to 15.

