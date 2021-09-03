Now, 7 categories exempted from paying pet registration fee in Ludhiana

With the pet registration drive garnering a tepid response, the municipal corporation has now exempted seven categories from paying the annual pet registration fee.

The categories exempted from paying the ₹400 annual registration fee are blind, elderly and specially abled persons; non governmental organisations; security agencies, private and government; veterinary research institutes and hospitals; animal lovers and activists; those below poverty line; and foster homes for dogs. Nonetheless, those exempted from paying the fee will have to register their pets, which will be done free of cost.

Officials say those applying for registration under the exempted categories will have to ensure that the anti-rabies vaccine is administered to their pets and that they are collared. NGOs sheltering dogs, and animal activists must also get their dogs sterilised, which will be done free of cost at the Haibowal Dairy Complex. The MC is also working on a project to administer free anti-rabies vaccines.

Senior veterinary officer Dr Harbans Dhalla said, “The finance and contracts committee of the municipal corporation has approved the proposal. The exemptions were incorporated on the request of a few NGOs. This will ensure that stray dogs that are sheltered by residents are vaccinated and sterilised. The pets can be registered online at www.mcludhiana.gov.in or at suvidha kendras.”

The annual fee for the current financial year (2021-22) has also been exempted for the residents who registered their pets with the MC before March 31. The annual fee has to be submitted for the year 2022-23 before March 31.

The pet registration project, which commenced in June 2020, has received a tepid response with only 2,165 residents getting their pets registered with the MC . No cat has been registered so far. The caveat of paying a 10 times higher fine also failed to boost registrations. Lax enforcement is also responsible for the delay in registration. Five months after the deadline, no action has been taken against defaulters.