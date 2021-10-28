Now, access Haryana revenue records at click of a button

Revenue records in Haryana can now be accessed at the click of the mouse.

The task of setting up modern revenue record rooms at all district headquarters will be completed by November 15 and about 98% records have already been digitised.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 3 women farm protesters from Punjab killed as truck hits them in Bahadurgarh

This was stated by financial commissioner (revenue) Sanjeev Kaushal, while presiding over a review meeting of SVAMTIVA scheme with deputy commissioners (DCs) on Wednesday.

Kaushal said more than 18.7 crore documents, some dating back to before 1870, are being scanned, catalogued, and digitised for easy retrieval. Establishment of the modern revenue record rooms will ensure fast and convenient access to data, he said.

Kaushal said so far, about 17.45 crore documents of total 18.7 crore have been uploaded. The images are being verified by revenue verifier, and more than 15.44 crore images have so far been verified.

Similarly, 10% of the images are being randomly checked by the HARTRON and 20% by district revenue officer (DRO) to ensure accuracy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Panchkula and Charkhi Dadri districts have uploaded 100% documents, numbering more than 29.88 lakh and 21.31 lakh, respectively.

While about 1.12 crore documents have been uploaded in Karnal, Hisar has uploaded more than 1.26 crore documents. More than 1.02 crore images have been uploaded in Bhiwani, 93.11 lakh in Yamunanagar, 72.28 lakh in Gurugram, and 94.63 lakh in Palwal.

Kaushal said public notices are being published to inform people about getting Lal Dora property registered under the scheme.

Apart from this, gram sabhas will be organised to settle claims and objections being received by district officials from village residents regarding property within Lal Dora.

As many as 10.45 lakh property cards have so far been prepared and a portal is being created to resolve objections and disputes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}