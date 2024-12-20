Now, ‘blast’ outside police post in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

Two days after an alleged ‘explosion’ rocked the Islamabad Police Station in Amritsar, another blast took place on Wednesday night outside the Bakshiwal police chowki in Gurdaspur district, police officials said on Thursday. This is the second incident in Punjab in past two days and the sixth overall since November 23.

The police chowki has been lying closed for the past two weeks, cops said.

In an unverified post circulating on social media, terror outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) has claimed responsibility for the alleged attack.

An IED was found planted outside Ajnala police station on November 23, followed by an ‘explosion’ at Gurbaksh Nagar, Amritsar. On December 2, a hand grenade was lobbed at Ansaro Police post in Nawanshahr and on December 4, a blast occurred at Majitha police station in Amritsar. On December 13, a similar incident was reported from Batala. On December 17, an explosion was reported at Islamabad police station, Amritsar.

People living in the neighbourhood said they heard a loud sound and police have launched the investigation.

Asked about reports of any blast outside the police post, Kalanaur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurwinder Singh said, “We had received information. We have launched an investigation.

“An FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team is on the spot. Once the FSL team gives a report, it will be clear what exactly has happened,” the DSP said.

There was some sign of a burnt patch outside the chowki, police said.

This comes close to the heels of the ‘blast’ at Islamabad police station in Amritsar.

Initially, the Amritsar Police claimed that no blast occurred on the police station premises. However, in an official statement in the evening, the Punjab police said “in the wake of the attack” on the Islamabad police station, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav visited the city and ordered strict action against the perpetrators.

Yadav visited Amritsar a few hours after the incident was reported, according to the statement.