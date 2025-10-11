Now, Chandigarh operations cell in-charge sent to police lines over lapses in twin firing probe

Operations cell in-charge inspector Ranjit Singh was transferred to the police lines on Friday over allegations of lapses in the investigation of the recent twin firing case. A letter regarding this was issued by superintendent of police (SP, operations cell) Gitanjali Khandelwal. The firing at the hotel had taken place on September 25 at 5.05 am, 17 minutes after the assailants, Aman and Ritvik, fired upon and injured a gym operator, Vicky, in Mohali’s Phase-2 (above). The hotel is owned by Vicky’s friend Veeru. (HT File)

Earlier, a head constable posted at the cell, Virendra Singh, had been suspended for his alleged involvement with the assailants in the case.

On September 25 morning, the accused, Aman and Ritvik, had opened fire at a gym in Mohali’s Phase-2, leaving the owner injured, and then driven to a hotel in Kajheri where they fired a few shots. As per sources, after firing at the gym owner, the assailants had targeted the hotel in Kajheri so as to aid their arrest in Chandigarh. The injured gym owner, Vicky, had claimed that there were financial transactions between the head constable and an accused.

Following these allegations, the case was moved to Sector-36 police station. After the completion of their initial four-day remand, the two accused were produced in court and sent to three more days of police custody. Sector-36 police are probing the matter further to establish whether the firing at the hotel was a planned shooting at the behest of the cop.

Police are also yet to arrest two accused, Dharminder and Asif, from whom the assailants had bought the pistol used in firing at the hotel. Two other pistols have, however, been recovered from their possession. Cops will take the two to Malerkotla, Pinjore, Kalka and Kharar in Punjab to recover the third pistol.

Investigations had revealed that the twin firing was orchestrated by the victim’s neighbours named Vikas and Suraj alias Bholu, both currently lodged in Burail jail. Although the attackers Aman and Ritwik Bhardwaj alias Billa initially released a video denying the duo’s involvement, they confessed during interrogation that Bholu masterminded the plan. He provided money for weapons, which were procured from Meerut, and tasked Aman with executing the shooting.

When Vicky left for his gym in Mohali, the accused followed him but lost sight near Phase-2 light point. Later, they located him outside the gym, where Vicky sat in his car scrolling on his phone. The attackers opened fire, injuring him, before fleeing towards Balongi. They changed clothes en route and escaped via Panchkula towards Himachal.