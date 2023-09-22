Now, Chandigarh residents can settle traffic challans online

Chandigarh’s first virtual court for traffic violations was inaugurated on Thursday, providing respite to thousands of traffic violators.

With this, traffic violators would no longer need to physically reach the District Courts Complex, Sector 43, as the challans can now be settled online via the website "https://vcourts.gov.in".

Aimed at enhancing accessibility and efficiency in the judicial process, the virtual court was unveiled by the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, Justice Ravi Shanker Jha.

With this, traffic violators would no longer need to physically reach the District Courts Complex, Sector 43, as the challans can now be settled online via the website “https://vcourts.gov.in”.

Buried under the burden of rising number of e-challans, primarily due to installation of CCTV cameras at every light point, the district court had written to the high court in May, August and September, seeking a sanction to set up an e-court to settle traffic challans.

Through a letter on September 19, the HC registrar general shared that the request had been approved. Further, judicial magistrate first class Pratima Singla has been assigned the additional charge of the virtual court.

Daily, hundreds of e-challans for traffic violations are issued by the Chandigarh Police and their burden falls on regular courts. In the absence of virtual court, violators were forced to visit the court in person and pay lawyers. Hoping for a lower fine, many turned to Lok Adalat, leading to long queues.

Such was the backlog in May that the sessions court had to set up a Lok Adalat every Saturday just to dispose of traffic challans.

As per data made available by State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), a whopping 23,816 traffic challans were disposed of from May 20 to September 2 through Saturday Lok Adalats.

Even at the last Lok Adalat on September 8, serpentine queues were seen as over 5,000 litigants reached the court complex with the hope of a reduced fine.

As per the press statement by the court, the virtual court aims to break down barriers to justice and significantly reduce footfall in physical courts.

Stakeholders, including advocates, litigants and the general public, will now be able to conveniently search for their traffic challans using various parameters, such as vehicle number, registered mobile numbers, owner name or case number.

Moreover, fines can be paid digitally. Electronic payment receipts will be generated, simplifying the entire process. This forward-looking solution promises enhanced access, efficiency, and fairness in the handling of traffic challans, it added.

RTI portal also launched

Along with the virtual court, the chief justice also launched the Right to Information (RTI) portal. Unlike traditional paper-based process, the digital platform allows applicants to easily apply for and seek information. It covers not only the high court but also district courts in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

How it works

Visit the virtual court website https://vcourts.gov.in, click on department, select “Chandigarh” and click on “proceed now”

Look up the case using CNR Number, name or driving licence number

Once the traffic violator pleads guilty online, the fine will be displayed and one may proceed to pay it

On successful payment, the case will be automatically disposed of

However, for adjudication, the litigant may have to appear in court in person or through a lawyer.

