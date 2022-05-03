Now, driving without HSRPs in Chandigarh to invite up to ₹10,000 fine
After carrying out a month-long awareness campaign, the Chandigarh Traffic Police on Monday started issuing challans to vehicles plying without High Security Registration Plates (HSRP).
On the first day, 16 challans were issued for the violation. According to the traffic police, currently only vehicles registered in Chandigarh will be challaned.
While four-wheeler drivers will face a ₹5,000 fine for first-time offence and ₹10,000 the second time around, for two-wheelers, the fine amounts are ₹3,000 and ₹5,000, respectively.
In pursuance of orders issued by the Union ministry of road transport and highways, New Delhi, and subsequent amendment made in Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, installation of HSRPs and third registration mark (colour-coded sticker) is mandatory.
Applications for affixing HSRP and colour-coded sticker can be submitted at the RLA counter at respective SDM offices as per residential address for old vehicles and at dealer point for new vehicles. Citizens can also avail of this service online at the website www.testsecurityplates.com.
-
86 Chandigarh administration services go online
UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday launched 86 e-services of various allied departments of the Chandigarh administration. The services launched include 23 of the excise and taxation department; 22 Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and five non-DBT services; 17 of the transport department; eight of the Chandigarh Housing Board; and five each of the Estate Office and labour department.
-
Non-payment of entry fee: Chandigarh admn slaps show-case notices on Uber, Ola
{Non-payment of entry fee} The State Transport Authority has served show-cause notices on taxi aggregators Uber and Ola for non-payment of entry fee worth ₹1.34 crore despite reminders. The entry fee is to be paid by their taxis, which are registered in Punjab and Haryana, when they enter Chandigarh. Uber and Ola were granted aggregator licence to operate taxi services in Chandigarh under UT's On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2017.
-
Unidentified man crushed under canter in Dera Bassi
An unidentified person was crushed under a canter near Mubarakpur village, falling under Dera Bassi police station, on late Sunday evening. The victim died on the spot. Investigating officer Rajinder Kumar said the incident took place around 8.30 pm near the bridge in Mubarakpur. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital for identification, the cop added.
-
Rain on the cards in Chandigarh
The India Meteorological Department has predicted chances of light rain in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday that is likely to keep the temperature on the lower side, giving residents a break from the blistering heat. According to IMD officials, a western disturbance arrived in the city on Monday and may bring spells of light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, following which a drop of 1-2C is expected in the day temperature.
-
Ayurvedic doctor, wife booked after illegal abortion in Panchkula
The Panchkula police have booked an Ayurvedic doctor and his wife for conducting an illegal abortion at a shop in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula. The matter came to fore after the patient suffered medical complications and reached the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, Chandigarh, with Kaushal's husband on Sunday. Kaushal was arrested by Panchkula police on Monday, while her husband is away at Gurugram and yet to be arrested.
