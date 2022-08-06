Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Now, eligible citizens to have four opportunities a year to register as voter: CEO Raju

Now, eligible citizens to have four opportunities a year to register as voter: CEO Raju

chandigarh news
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 02:08 AM IST
CEO Raju emphasised that as per the previous rule, January 1 was taken as the qualifying date and citizens attaining the age of 18 years after that date had to wait for next year to be eligible to apply as a voter
Now, eligible citizens to have four opportunities a year to register as voter: CEO Raju (PTI)
Now, eligible citizens to have four opportunities a year to register as voter: CEO Raju (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju on Friday said that citizens attaining the age of 18 years after January 1 will now get four opportunities a year to register as a voter.

Raju emphasised that as per the previous rule, January 1 was taken as the qualifying date and citizens attaining the age of 18 years after that date had to wait for next year to be eligible to apply as a voter.

“Now, with amendment in the registration rule, citizens will get four opportunities in a year to register as a voter,” he said.

With the amendment in the Section 14 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and corresponding changes in the Registration of Electors Rule, 1960, the citizens can apply to register as a voter on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1, he said.

These dates will come into effect from the start of revision activities from November 9, 2022, Raju said.

Raju, along with additional CEO, Punjab, B Srinivasan, said that the process of collection of Aadhar number of registered electors on a voluntary basis has begun.

Form 6B has been introduced for the purpose of voluntary collection of Aadhar card numbers. Electors can submit the form through online/offline mode, Raju said, adding that pre-revision process will take place between August 4 to October 24, which will include rationalisation/re-arrangement of polling stations and removal of discrepancies in demographically similar entries (DSEs) and photo similar entries (PSEs) in EPICs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • As per the police, the deceased Pardeep of Hari Singh Pura village in the district was a contractual employee of the power department in Gharaunda. (HT File)

    Five held for Karnal man’s murder

    The detective staff of Karnal police claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a 36-year-old man whose body was recovered from a canal in Delhi on July 29. Police have arrested five accused who have been identified as Vishal, Rahul and Sawan of Karnal and Vinay and Ajay of Panipat district. In-charge of detective staff, Harjinder Singh said the accused would be produced before the court to seek remand.

  • The main accused in the recovery of 1.30kg explosives from the fields near a hotel on national highway 44 close to Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district has been sent to 11-day police remand for further questioning. (HT File)

    Explosives recovered Kurukshetra: Tarn Taran-based accused sent to 11-day police remand

    The main accused in the recovery of 1.30kg explosives from the fields near a hotel on national highway 44 close to Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district has been sent to 11-day police remand for further questioning. Kurukshetra additional superintendent of police Karan Goel said the accused Shamsher Singh of Tarn Taran district of Punjab was produced in the court on Friday and sent to the police remand till August 16.

  • Addressing the INLD workers, Om Prakash Chautala said his father Devi Lal had started pension scheme for the elderly people in 1987 by giving them <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 a month. (HT File)

    INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala takes out protest march over pension scheme

    Two days after former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala secured bail in a disproportionate assets case, the Indian National Lok Dal supremo on Friday led a protest march in Jhajjar, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party- Jannayak Janta Party government of snapping security pension of the elderly by 'imposing several terms and conditions'.

  • Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said while government hospitals are yet to receive payment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 crore under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, private hospitals are owed around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 crore.

    Punjab asks Ludhiana civil surgeon’s office for pending bills under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

    Initiating the process to clear dues under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Punjab government on Friday asked the civil surgeon's office to send the pending bills for treatment carried out at empanelled government and private hospitals in Ludhiana. While confirming this, civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said while government hospitals are yet to receive payment of ₹3 crore under the scheme, private hospitals are owed around ₹7 crore.

  • During a PPCB inspection, it was found that the untreated waste was entering the well through surface run-off when it rained, as hazardous and solid waste was not being handled properly.

    Ludhiana: Waste found entering well in industrial unit

    A team of the Punjab Pollution Control Board on Friday found that cutting oil and other waste was entering a rainwater harvesting well on the premises of an industrial unit in Doraha, resulting in groundwater contamination. The unit is owned by RN Gupta and Company, which is involved in manufacturing pipe couplings and crane parts. PPCB chief engineer Gulshan Rai said black smoke was also found emanating from the chimneys of the manufacturing unit.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out