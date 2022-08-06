Now, eligible citizens to have four opportunities a year to register as voter: CEO Raju
Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju on Friday said that citizens attaining the age of 18 years after January 1 will now get four opportunities a year to register as a voter.
Raju emphasised that as per the previous rule, January 1 was taken as the qualifying date and citizens attaining the age of 18 years after that date had to wait for next year to be eligible to apply as a voter.
“Now, with amendment in the registration rule, citizens will get four opportunities in a year to register as a voter,” he said.
With the amendment in the Section 14 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and corresponding changes in the Registration of Electors Rule, 1960, the citizens can apply to register as a voter on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1, he said.
These dates will come into effect from the start of revision activities from November 9, 2022, Raju said.
Raju, along with additional CEO, Punjab, B Srinivasan, said that the process of collection of Aadhar number of registered electors on a voluntary basis has begun.
Form 6B has been introduced for the purpose of voluntary collection of Aadhar card numbers. Electors can submit the form through online/offline mode, Raju said, adding that pre-revision process will take place between August 4 to October 24, which will include rationalisation/re-arrangement of polling stations and removal of discrepancies in demographically similar entries (DSEs) and photo similar entries (PSEs) in EPICs.
-
Five held for Karnal man’s murder
The detective staff of Karnal police claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a 36-year-old man whose body was recovered from a canal in Delhi on July 29. Police have arrested five accused who have been identified as Vishal, Rahul and Sawan of Karnal and Vinay and Ajay of Panipat district. In-charge of detective staff, Harjinder Singh said the accused would be produced before the court to seek remand.
-
Explosives recovered Kurukshetra: Tarn Taran-based accused sent to 11-day police remand
The main accused in the recovery of 1.30kg explosives from the fields near a hotel on national highway 44 close to Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district has been sent to 11-day police remand for further questioning. Kurukshetra additional superintendent of police Karan Goel said the accused Shamsher Singh of Tarn Taran district of Punjab was produced in the court on Friday and sent to the police remand till August 16.
-
INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala takes out protest march over pension scheme
Two days after former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala secured bail in a disproportionate assets case, the Indian National Lok Dal supremo on Friday led a protest march in Jhajjar, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party- Jannayak Janta Party government of snapping security pension of the elderly by 'imposing several terms and conditions'.
-
Punjab asks Ludhiana civil surgeon’s office for pending bills under Ayushman Bharat Yojana
Initiating the process to clear dues under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Punjab government on Friday asked the civil surgeon's office to send the pending bills for treatment carried out at empanelled government and private hospitals in Ludhiana. While confirming this, civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said while government hospitals are yet to receive payment of ₹3 crore under the scheme, private hospitals are owed around ₹7 crore.
-
Ludhiana: Waste found entering well in industrial unit
A team of the Punjab Pollution Control Board on Friday found that cutting oil and other waste was entering a rainwater harvesting well on the premises of an industrial unit in Doraha, resulting in groundwater contamination. The unit is owned by RN Gupta and Company, which is involved in manufacturing pipe couplings and crane parts. PPCB chief engineer Gulshan Rai said black smoke was also found emanating from the chimneys of the manufacturing unit.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics