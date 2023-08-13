Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday increased the ambit of beneficiaries for Ayushman Bharat Yojana, to include those having an annual income of up to ₹3 lakh per annum.

Now, families with income up to ₹ 3 lakh per annum to be covered under Ayushman Bharat

Until now, only those with an annual income of ₹1.8 lakh per annum were covered under the scheme.

Khattar made the announcement during his “jan samwad” (public outreach programme) in Radaur sub-division of Yamunanagar.

The CM said the government will open the portal for enrolment in the scheme from August 15. Beneficiary families will be able to avail the benefits under a premium of ₹3,000 annually, half of which will be borne by the government.

The state government has so far spent ₹500 crore on the scheme and over 30 lakh families of the state are already benefiting from it. Now eight lakh more families will be added in the scheme, he added.

Ayushman Bharat is the Centre’s flagship scheme being implemented by the National Health Authority (NHA) which provides health cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

The chief minister chaired “jan samwad” in Bakana, Damla and Alahar villages of Radaur and inaugurated gram sachivalaya of Alahar and Damla villages, built at a cost of ₹30 lakh each.

Khattar reiterated his government’s efforts to start a rail line between Karnal and Yamunanagar which will benefit several villages here.

The project has been in limbo for the last five years and was declared “financially unviable and not operationally justified” by the railway ministry last year.

He heard several complaints and demands across the villages to issue appropriate action in most of them.

He also met President’s Award winner and progressive farmer Dharamvir Kamboj in Damla and later held an online “vishesh charcha” with the beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana.

The CM said that the journalists across the state will also benefit from the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, for which the portal will open for a month starting August 15.

On the ongoing strike by clerks, he said, “Earlier this week, we had a meeting with them and their demands are under consideration with the department. They will be called again on August 16 or 17 for another meeting and I believe the issue will be resolved soon.”

