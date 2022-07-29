Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Now, find speed limit on Google Maps while commuting on major Chandigarh roads

The Chandigarh Traffic Police have collaborated with Google Maps India to indicate the speed limit of light motor vehicles on major roads of the city
The notified speed limit for a road will be displayed in the Google Maps navigation mode on the bottom left side of the phone screen. (REUTERS)
Published on Jul 29, 2022 03:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Commuters travelling on major Chandigarh roads can now check their vehicle’s speed limit on their Android mobile phone.

As part of its endeavour to provide real-time traffic information to road users, the Chandigarh Traffic Police have collaborated with Google Maps India to indicate the speed limit of light motor vehicles (LMVs) on major roads of the city.

As such, the notified speed limit for a road will be displayed in the Google Maps navigation mode on the bottom left side of the phone screen. This will act as a self-discipline measure for road users to drive within the speed limits defined for Chandigarh and thus prevent road accidents, said a traffic police official.

Furthermore, the traffic police are sharing real-time traffic information with Google Maps, such as road closures and ongoing construction work, which helps commuters avoid congested zones and adopt alternative routes.

