Now, get Corbevax booster shots at Ludhiana hospitals

Civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh shared that the third dose (booster) of Corbevax is now accessible across the district. Corbevax booster shots are available at Ludhiana hospitals. (HT)

Individuals who had previously received any vaccine, including the first or second dose of Covishield, Covaxin, or Corbevax, are encouraged to receive the booster dose at district hospital and various sub-divisional hospitals. The designated vaccination centres include Raikot hospital and sub-divisional hospitals at Samrala, Khanna and Jagraon.

Aulakh highlighted the availability of the first and second doses of Corbevax for children aged 12 to 14 years in the district.