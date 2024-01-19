Now, get Corbevax booster shots at Ludhiana hospitals
Jan 19, 2024 10:18 PM IST
Individuals who had previously received any vaccine, including the first or second dose of Covishield, Covaxin, or Corbevax, are encouraged to receive the booster dose
Civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh shared that the third dose (booster) of Corbevax is now accessible across the district.
Individuals who had previously received any vaccine, including the first or second dose of Covishield, Covaxin, or Corbevax, are encouraged to receive the booster dose at district hospital and various sub-divisional hospitals. The designated vaccination centres include Raikot hospital and sub-divisional hospitals at Samrala, Khanna and Jagraon.
Aulakh highlighted the availability of the first and second doses of Corbevax for children aged 12 to 14 years in the district.
